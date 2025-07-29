Spox confirms FM Araghchi will visit Tajikistan Wednesday

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday the top Iranian diplomat will travel to Dushanbe on Wednesday to meet with high-ranking Tajik officials and discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Earlier today, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Shahin Samadi said Araghchi will visit the Persian-language country on Wednesday.

It is also expected that Iran’s top diplomat will hold meeting with the foreign minister of the Republic of Tajikistan and other senior officials of the Asian country, the local media said.

MNA