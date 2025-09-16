Developing trade with neighbors to boom Iran’s economy: CEO

Speaking during his visit to quay of Caspian Port and operational-infrastructural capacities of this port, Jabbar Ali Zakeri emphasized the significance of the activation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and role of Anzali Free Zone in boosting exchanges of goods with the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS).

Increasing exchanges of goods with the neighboring states and bringing about economic boom for the country have been cited as one of the main tasks of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, the deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development emphasized.

MA/6591215