Macron, Merz to discuss NATO, US-EU trade in Berlin talks

The meeting comes as both leaders seek to strengthen Franco-German ties amid growing transatlantic tensions under US President Donald Trump, AFP reported.

“The most important message is: the Franco-German couple is back at work,” the French presidency said ahead of Macron’s planned dinner with Merz.

The two leaders aim to reinforce cooperation at the heart of the European Union, particularly as Trump’s policies continue to strain relations between the US and Europe.

Paris and Berlin have been key players in supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia and bolstering NATO’s European defense capabilities.

However, while France has hinted at deploying peacekeeping troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, Germany has not yet committed to such a move.

Trade tensions with the US will also dominate discussions. Trump has threatened to impose 30% tariffs on EU goods if no agreement is reached by August 1.

“In the tariff dispute with the USA, we are now approaching the decisive phase,” Merz said Tuesday, calling for “a fair and reliable agreement with low tariff rates” to stabilize transatlantic trade.

Bilateral disagreements remain, particularly over a joint combat aircraft project involving Spain. Merz has resisted France taking a dominant role but remains optimistic about reaching a consensus.

Meanwhile, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier has raised doubts about the project’s feasibility, citing challenges in a three-nation leadership structure.

