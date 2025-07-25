  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2025, 1:13 PM

Iran offers condolences over Russian plane crash

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Russia over the tragic plane crash in the Amur region that killed 49 people.

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, offered condolences to the families of the 49 victims of the passenger plane crash in Russia’s Amur region.

Baghaei expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended sympathy to the people and government of the Russian Federation.

Forty-eight people were confirmed to have died on Thursday after a plane crashed in Russia’s Far East region. LiveNOW’s Mike Pache is learning how this crash happened and getting some initial reactions from Attorney Zach Gorwitz.

