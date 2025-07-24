Iranian parliamentary delegation in Belarus for talks

An Iranian parliamentary delegation led by head of the Belarus-Iran parliamentary cooperation group at the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Ali Asghar Bagherzadeh is visiting Belarus at the invitation of the House of Representatives.

During the visit, the Iranian parliamentary delegation met and held talks with Natalya Kochanova, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

"Iran and Belarus are like-minded and our policy has always been independence and maintaining territorial integrity," Ali Asghar Bagherzadeh said in the meeting.

He expressed hope that high-ranking officials of the parliament will be able to visit Belarus soon, and also that these visits can become a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

The Chairman of the Council of the Republic of Belarus also emphasized that Belarus highly values the developing relations between the people of Belarus and Iran.

MNA/