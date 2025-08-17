Pezeshkian outlines priority ahead of Armenia, Belarus visit

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with senior officials to review Iran’s relations with Armenia and Belarus.

According to the president’s official website, the discussions focused on potential collaboration in key sectors, including energy, transportation, trade, investment, healthcare, environment, science, culture, and tourism.

Officials identified major challenges and opportunities for cooperation and discussed strategies to address them. The recent agreement between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on a transportation corridor was also examined, with emphasis on protecting Iran’s national interests.

The meeting further reviewed upcoming cooperation agreements and memorandums between Iran and Armenia and Iran and Belarus, aiming for their timely implementation.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to expanding regional cooperation and strengthening ties with neighboring countries through constructive engagement and mutual benefits.

MNA/President.ir