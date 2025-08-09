Lukashenko pledges not to seek another term

In an interview with Time magazine, clips of which were aired on Belarusian state First TV, Lukashenko said that even in the last election in 2020, he was also ready to step down, but changed his mind when the public said giving up his post would be a kind of betrayal.

"Honestly speaking, for the second time in my life, I was already prepared to step down during the previous elections, knowing that people would undoubtedly support me and so on," said Lukashenko. “But they said—no, we are not ready. And it was framed as if I were a traitor who wanted to flee. So I had to stay.”

Lukashenko also said he has no plans to try to make his son Nikolai his successor.

"No, he is not a successor. I knew you would ask about this," he said.

Speaking about a possible successor, Lukashenko hoped that his successor would be a "reasonable, normal person."

