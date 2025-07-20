Iran replaces damaged air defense systems with new ones

The Deputy for Operations of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army said that by utilizing existing air defense systems and replacing the damaged ones, the country has managed to maintain full coverage of its airspace and ensure the security of Iran’s skies.

Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi referred to the achievements of the Armed Forces and the Army during the recent 12-day war, saying, "The first targets of the Zionist enemy in this imposed war were our radar and air defense systems. Our comrades in the Air Defense Force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran remained at their stations around the clock and confronted the enemy."

Mousavi, referring to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime during the war, said, “The criminal Zionist regime launched a cowardly attack on Iranian soil and had specific goals in doing so.”

He emphasized the air defense force’s capability in securing the country's skies, stating: “The Zionist enemy aimed to destroy Iran’s air defense capabilities. Some of our systems were damaged in this war, but thanks to the efforts of our comrades, the damaged systems were replaced and deployed at predetermined locations.”

“We managed to restore airspace coverage using existing systems and by deploying new replacements, thus securing the airspace of the beloved Iran. Therefore, despite all its desperate efforts, the enemy failed to achieve its objectives,” he added.

Mousavi also pointed out that the Zionist enemy did not act alone in the war, stating, "The United States and NATO aided the Zionist regime. The capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces far surpass what the illegitimate Zionist regime can confront. However, its supporters had been helping it for months by gathering intelligence, and we hold the US complicit in the Zionist regime’s crimes.”

“The Iranian nation stood beside its Armed Forces and demonstrated unbreakable unity. Just like during the eight-year Sacred Defense, we once again showed that no enemy can prevail against Iran,” he concluded.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/IRN85892856