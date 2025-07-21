Iran defeat India in 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball C'ship

Iran, who had lost to Japan and South Korea in its opening Pool B matches, is scheduled to meet the fourth-place team from Group B in the knockout stage on Wednesday.

China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan are in Group A. The preliminary round of the 11th AHF Asian Women’s Youth Handball Championship was held on July 18, 19 and 21, with the semi-finals scheduled on July 23.

The final and the bronze medal match are due to take place on July 26.

The Championship is being held from July 18 to 26, 2025, in Jinggangshan, China under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2026 Women's Youth World Handball Championship.

