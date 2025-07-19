Iran loses to S Korea at 2025 Asian Women's Handball C'ship

Iran, who had lost to Japan in its opening Pool B match, is scheduled to play India on Monday.

China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan are in Group A.

The preliminary round of the 11th AHF Asian Women’s Youth Handball Championship is being held on July 18, 19 and 21, with the semi-finals scheduled on July 23.

The final and the bronze medal match are due to take place on July 26.

The Championship is being held from July 18 to 26, 2025, in Jinggangshan, China under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2026 Women's Youth World Handball Championship.

MNA