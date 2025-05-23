  1. Sports
May 23, 2025, 5:44 PM

Iran learn fate in 2025 IHF Women’s World C'ship

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iran are drawn in Pool B of the 2025 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s World Championship.

32 teams learnt their fate on Thursday as they embark on the journey for the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship, Tehran Times reported.

 In a star-studded ceremony, the draw for the preliminary round of the world handball flagship competition took place in the historic halls of the Noordbrabants Museum in 's-Hertogenbosch, one of the five hosts cities of the competition.

The 27th edition of the IHF Women’s World Championship will take place in five cities – ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Stuttgart, Dortmund and Trier in Germany – between 26 November and 14 December 2025.

2025 IHF Women’s World Championship – preliminary round draw results

Group A (in Rotterdam, Netherlands): Denmark, Romania, Japan, Croatia

Group B (in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands): Hungary, Switzerland, Senegal, Iran

Group C (in Stuttgart, Germany): Germany, Serbia, Iceland, Uruguay

Group D (in Trier, Germany): Montenegro, Spain, Faroe Islands, Paraguay

Group E (in Rotterdam, Netherlands): Netherlands, Austria, Argentina, Egypt

Group F (in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands): France, Poland, Tunisia, China

Group G (in Stuttgart, Germany): Sweden, Brazil, Czechia, Cuba

Group H (in Trier, Germany): Norway, Angola, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan

    Latest News