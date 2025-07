The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. It initially reported a magnitude of 6.2 for the earthquake, according to Reuters news agency.

A separate earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude struck off the east coast of Kamchatka at a depth of 10 km, shortly following the previous quake, according to GFZ data.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) shows the second earthquake to be of 7.4 magnitude.

