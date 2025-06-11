  1. World
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Taiwan's east coast Friday (August 16, 2024) morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The Observatory stated that it has detected a locally felt tremor, lasting a few seconds, following a magnitude of 6.1 shallow earthquake that occurred in Taiwan at around 7pm on Wednesday. 

The weather watchdog said the initial estimate gave a local intensity of II on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, which is felt by persons at rest, on upper floors, or by those favorably placed.

The epicenter of the quake is located about 67 kilometers south of Hualian (approximately 780 kilometers east of Hong Kong), with a focal depth of about 10 kilometers.

The Observatory also received several locally felt reports of the tremor.

