Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has hit off Indonesia’s coast, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.
According to the EMSC, the quake’s epicenter was 152 km northwest of the city of Ternate, at a depth of 60 km.
There were no reports of casualties or damage.
No tsunami warning was issued.
