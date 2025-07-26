  1. World
Jul 26, 2025, 12:02 PM

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has hit off Indonesia’s coast, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.

According to the EMSC, the quake’s epicenter was 152 km northwest of the city of Ternate, at a depth of 60 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

No tsunami warning was issued.

