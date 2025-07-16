Pakistan voices support for Iran in face of Israel aggression

In continuation of his consultations on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the course of bilateral relations, cooperation, and ongoing regular consultations between the two neighboring countries. The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to continuing the positive trajectory of comprehensive development in fraternal ties between the two nations and expressed Iran’s readiness to further expand bilateral relations, particularly in economic and commercial domains.

He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s firm and principled position in condemning the aggression against Iran and for the solidarity shown by the Pakistani government and people. Outlining Iran’s views on the regional security situation following the criminal military attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States, Araghchi stated that such acts of aggression — which clearly violate the UN Charter, international law, and the nuclear non-proliferation regime — have placed the security and stability of the entire West Asian region at unprecedented risk.

He noted that the unified and decisive positions taken by key regional countries reflect a shared concern over the grave consequences of Israeli and US aggression, and constitute a clear regional consensus on the need for collective measures to confront the Zionist regime’s expansionism and warmongering.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with Iran in the face of Israeli and American aggression. He expressed confidence that the Iranian government and people would overcome these threats and continue on the path of national development and progress.

He further voiced satisfaction with the regular and ongoing high-level meetings and exchanges between the two countries, especially between the two foreign ministers, expressing optimism that with mutual follow-up and the removal of existing obstacles, the process of deepening Tehran–Islamabad relations would be further facilitated and accelerated.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on issues of mutual regional and international interest, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and cooperation in international forums.

MNA/MFA