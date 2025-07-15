UNSC has a duty to preserve security of region, world

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers' meeting in China on Tuesday.

The two ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow and discussed and exchanged views on regional developments in the aftermath of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, as well as issues of mutual concern raised during the recent visit of Iranian top diplomat to Moscow and during the meeting of the two ministers in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

Referring to the political atmosphere created by the United States and some European countries against Iran following the US-Israeli military aggression, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to defend the country with strength and hold to account the aggressors in protection of the legitimate rights of the Iranian people to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment.

Referring to the results and consequences of the recent 12-day military aggression in terms of discrediting the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, diplomacy, and the non-proliferation regime, Araghchi further emphasized the responsibility of the UN Security Council and all governments to live up to their duties in protecting peace and security in the region and the world.

The Russian Foreign Minister reiterated his country's position in condemning illegal attacks against Iran, especially against peaceful nuclear facilities, emphasizing the continuation of bilateral and multilateral efforts and consultations to prevent the escalation of tension and insecurity in the region. He also announced Russia's readiness to assist in that regard, including in international bodies, especially at the level of the United Nations Security Council.

Lavrov once again reiterated the importance of resolving the issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program solely through political and diplomatic means, and in accordance with international law.

