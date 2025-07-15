Iran, Malaysian FMs hold phone call to discuss relations

Iran’s top diplomat, who is in China to participate in 25th meeting of Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO member states, held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest on Tuesday.

Araghchi pointed to his recent meeting with the Malaysian prime minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and stressed the need to take effective steps for following up on the bilateral agreements made on the development and expansion of relations between the two countries.

During the phone call, the top Iranian and Malaysian diplomats expressed their interest in continuing discussions and consultations regarding bilateral relations and sensitive developments in the West Asian region.

Malaysian foreign minister, for his part, stated that Malaysia attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.

Mohamed Hasan invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Kuala Lumpur at the earliest convenience.

The 25th Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States kicked off in the Chinese port city of Tianjin on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Araghchi held a meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.

