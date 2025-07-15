SCO foreign ministers’ meeting kicks off in China

The two-day Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States began on Tuesday in the port city of Tianjin, China, with the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and their counterparts from other SCO member states.

The meeting is expected to focus on the latest regional political, security, and economic developments and to coordinate preparations for the upcoming SCO leaders' summit.

Key topics on the agenda include enhancing security cooperation in the fight against terrorism, promoting multilateralism, boosting regional trade, and strengthening the SCO’s geopolitical role in Eurasia.

Reports indicate that bilateral meetings between foreign ministers are also being held on the sidelines of the summit.

For Iran, participation in the meeting is seen as an opportunity to pursue enhanced economic, transit, and security cooperation with other SCO member states.

