Araghchi meets with Pakistani, Indian counterparts in China

Iran’s top diplomat met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Tianjin, eastern China to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Jaishankar wrote on his X account after meeting with Araghchi on Tuesday, “Good to catch up with Foreign Minister Araghchi, this time on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin.”

In another meeting, Iran’s foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Darhave to discuss bilateral relations, latest regional developments following the last month Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

“Both leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across diverse areas and discussed the evolving regional situation following the recent Israeli aggression against Iran,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on its official X account.

According to the ministry, Ishaq Dar “reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability.”

He also emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy “remain the only viable path to de-escalation and lasting peace,” the ministry added in its post to which it attached a video and three pictures of the meeting between Araghchi and Ishaq Dar, who is also deputy prime minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan was among the first countries, which strongly condemned Israel’s war of aggression against Iran, he said.

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, targeting Iranian nuclear sites, infrastructure and residential areas. The aggression, which was met by a powerful response from Iran, came to an end 12 days later with a ceasefire.

The top Iranian diplomat departed Tehran for China on Monday, leading a high-ranking delegation, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

