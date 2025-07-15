  1. World
Israel bombs Gaza’s Shati refugee camp, kills 78 Palestinians

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Israeli regime forces pounded a house in the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing at least five Palestinians, as their military offensive continues to devastate the besieged enclave

Rescue teams in Gaza reported that the strike on Shati camp, west of Gaza City, left several more wounded.

The Zionist troops also carried out more brutal raids near a mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the regime’s military issued new forced evacuation orders covering 16 areas in northern Gaza, including Gaza City and Jabalia, threatening civilians with further attacks if they failed to flee.

A military spokesperson described the warning as an “urgent” directive for all residents to move south toward al-Mawasi, an area Israel calls a “safe zone” but which has repeatedly been targeted by airstrikes.

The bombardment comes just a day after Israeli attacks killed at least 78 Palestinians across the territory.

The UN Population Fund has again cautioned that humanitarian relief is nearing collapse, as Israel’s blockade has cut off fuel supplies vital for aid operations.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s genocidal war has killed at least 58,386 people and wounded 139,077 more since the assault began.

