Jul 16, 2025, 7:49 PM

Israeli army kills 94 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli forces have killed 94 Palestinians in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

At least 58,573 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that 94 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 252 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 139,607 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported. 

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry noted that seven Palestinians were killed and over 30 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 851, with over 5,634 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 7,750 people and injured 27,566 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

