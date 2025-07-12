Talks are an instrument to achieve Iranian people's rights

Speaking in an interview with Tehran-based “Radio Goftegoo,” on Saturday, Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the country’s trust in the US government has dropped to almost zero, emphasizing that negotiation is a tool to achieve the rights of the Iranian people.

"Today, it is clear to everyone that the Islamic Republic is a proponent of dialogue and diplomacy, he said, adding that criminal action against Iran cannot be justified by any legal, moral, or political criteria, and is a clear example of an act of aggression based on the United Nations (UN) Charter and the international law," he added in apparent reference to the recentUS-Israeli aggression on the country.

The Iranian diplomat called the Israeli aggression against Iranian territory “unjustifiable”, stating that the criminal Zionist regime's aggression against Iran was unanimously condemned in the region and the world.

The criminal Israeli regime waged a war of aggression against Iranian territory in the middle of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, he said, adding that everyone witnessed that Iran, as an influential actor, was in talks and the other side questioned the logic of diplomacy and interaction.

The US government has undermined the fundamental principles of diplomacy, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman pointed to the criminal Israeli aggression against Iran, adding that the apartheid Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13 which led to the killing of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is seeking to document the issue with international organizations and human rights institutions, and the ministry is diligently pursuing it and holding the United States and Israeli regime accountable for this heinous action.

