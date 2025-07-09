Iran's Araghchi holds key meeting with Saudi defense minister

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi were also present at the meeting.

Araghchi arrived in Jeddah on a short visit to Saudi Arabia, where he arrived from Brazil on Tuesday.

Araghchi met and held talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, in Mecca on Tuesday.

During the talk, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral ties, recent developments in the region, and issues of mutual interest.

MNA/