Jul 14, 2025, 7:31 AM

Iran slams US's ‘criminal economic blockade of Cuba’

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iran has issued a strong condemnation of America’s “criminal economic blockade of Cuba” that violates international law and undermines the human rights of the Cuban people.

"Once again, the U.S. addiction to coercion & bullying has targeted a sovereign nation that is determined to excercise its right of self-determination and preserve its independence and dignity," Baghaei wrote on X.

"In continuation of its criminal economic ‘blockade’ of Cuba, the U.S. has introduced a new set of sanctions against Cuban people."

"We unequivocally condemn these inhuman measures that contravene fundamental principles of int'l law and adversely affect the fundamental human rights of the Cuban people."

"Such unjust & unlawful unilateral coercive measures would never affect the resolve of the Cuban people and their leadership in resisting American domineering whims."

"Iran, having endured decades of U.S. unlawful sanctions, stands in full solidarity with the people and government of Cuba and wishes them continued strength and resilience."

On Saturday, the US State Department announced sanctions targeting senior Cuban officials, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Defense Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera, and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.

