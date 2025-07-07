Iran strongly condemns Israeli attacks against Yemen

Esmaeil Baghaei termed the Zionist regime's repeated attacks on Yemen's economic and public infrastructures, including airports, ports, power plants, and food storage facilities, as a blatant crime against the Yemeni people, calling for an end to the UN Security Council's inaction regarding the Zionist regime's crimes against the Yemeni people.

Baghaei considered the continued impunity of the Zionist regime as a result of the all-out support of the United States and some other Western countries as the main factor in the continuation of the Zionist regime's aggressions and crimes against the regional countries.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that all governments in the region and the world have a legal and moral responsibility to confront the genocide in occupied Palestine and punish ranking officials of this fake regime for committing heinous crimes.

Earlier on Monday, Yemen’s strategic Al-Hudaydah port came under heavy bombardment by the Israeli regime in an attack that could further inflame regional tensions.

Reuters, quoting local sources, reported hearing loud explosions in the Yemeni port city of Al-Hudaydah.

In an official statement, the Yemeni Ansarullah movement confirmed the aggression, stating that the Zionist enemy launched a series of wide-scale airstrikes targeting the port of Al-Hudaydah.

Zionist sources stated that Israeli warplanes fired nearly 20 heavy missiles at the port.

