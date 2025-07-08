Iran rejects Trump's remarks on nuclear negotiations

"No request for a meeting has been made to the American side from our side," the senior Iranian diplomat said on Tuesday.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that US-Iran nuclear talks are back on the schedule, with a meeting set to take place in Oslo, Norway, in the coming days.

"They want to talk," Trump claimed while speaking to reporters on Monday night.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

