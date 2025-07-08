Iran FM Araghchi meets his Saudi counterpart for mutual talks

During the talk, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and issues of the mutual interest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry said that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a short trip to Saudi Arabia on his way back to Tehran from Brazil to meet with high-ranking Saudi Arabian officials.

Araghchi arrived in Jeddah on a short visit to Saudi Arabia where he arrived from Brazil on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

Araghchi arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to attend the BRICS summit. While in Rio, the top Iranian diplomat addressed the summit and held talks with the officials from participating countries.

