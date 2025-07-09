  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 9, 2025, 4:25 PM

At least six aid seekers killed by Israeli forces near Gaza

At least six aid seekers killed by Israeli forces near Gaza

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Israeli forces have shot six Palestinians dead and injured several more as they waited for aid north of Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

At least 26 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn, the medical sources told Al Jazeera.

The report further added that at least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip in the past day.

At least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Israel continued to carry out attacks throughout Gaza in the past day, particularly targeting tents sheltering displaced persons, the broadcaster noted.

MNA

News ID 234149
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News