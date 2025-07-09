At least six aid seekers killed by Israeli forces near Gaza

At least 26 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn, the medical sources told Al Jazeera.

The report further added that at least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip in the past day.

At least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Israel continued to carry out attacks throughout Gaza in the past day, particularly targeting tents sheltering displaced persons, the broadcaster noted.

