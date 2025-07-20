Israeli regime kills dozens of aid seekers in Gaza on Sunday

Israeli troops opened fire on Gazans seeking food aid in the territory, killing at least 32 people, the Palestinian health ministry and witnesses said.

The ministry said that the bodies had been brought to Nasser Medical Complex, along with dozens of injured people.

CNN video from the hospital showed lines of bodies. One man, holding his dead son, said: “He just wanted to eat, what could I do?”

According to the CNN report, it’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place. One eyewitness, Hisham Dargam, said it had occurred some 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the controversial Israeli- and US-backed organization.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that at least 67 people, including 63 aid seekers, were killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza on Sunday.

MNA