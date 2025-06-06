'Israel' arming ISIL-affiliated gang to loot aid in Gaza

"Israel" has been accused of arming a Palestinian gang in southern Gaza, reportedly in an effort to counter Hamas, raising alarm over the use of proxy forces and the looting of humanitarian aid convoys, Al Mayadeen reported.

Verified satellite imagery and footage obtained by Haaretz reveal that a new Palestinian armed group, led by a man identified as Yasser Abu Shabab, has increased its operations in eastern Rafah.

The area is currently under the direct control of the Israeli occupation forces. The group, which refers to itself as the "Anti-Terror Service", reportedly consists of approximately 100 armed men and has been described as both a criminal gang and a militia.

According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli regime allegedly supplied Abu Shabab’s faction with Kalashnikov rifles, including some seized from Hamas fighters.

The reported operation was said to have received approval from the Israeli security cabinet and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The article detailing these claims was cleared for publication by the Israeli military censor.

Abu Shabab, a Rafah resident with a known criminal background, has been accused of coordinating aid theft operations. His militia has also been linked to extremist groups and accused of collaborating with smuggling networks tied to Egyptian extremist elements.

The gang's presence near the Karem Abu Salem aid crossing and its activities in looting convoys have prompted sharp criticism from both Palestinian families and international humanitarian organizations.

The militia’s links with Israeli forces have been acknowledged by Abu Shabab’s own family, who publicly disowned him in a statement, saying, "We affirm that we will not accept Yasser’s return to the family... his blood is forfeit." The statement came after videos circulated showing the gang cooperating with undercover units of the Israeli occupation in Gaza.

Abu Shabab, for his part, has claimed that his men are protecting aid deliveries. However, Hamas officials and humanitarian witnesses have repeatedly accused his militia of targeting and looting these convoys, worsening the already dire humanitarian conditions in the strip.

