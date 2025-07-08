Israel working with US to displace Palestinians from Gaza

Fielding questions from reporters before their White House dinner, Trump was asked whether his plan to “take over” Gaza and forcibly expel the Strip’s population is still on the table.

Trump asked Netanyahu to answer the question.

“I think President Trump had a brilliant vision. It’s called free choice. If people want to stay, they can stay; but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave,” Netanyahu answered. Gaza “shouldn’t be a prison. It should be an open place.”

The Israeli occupation has jumped on Trump’s Gaza takeover plan, framing it as an opportunity to “encourage the voluntary migration” of Palestinians from the Strip.

Critics and experts have blasted the plan as a way for the forced expulsion of Palestinians and the ethnic cleansing of the Strip.

“We’re working with the United States very closely [to] find countries that will… give the Palestinians a better future,” Netanyahu added.

Trump said he has had “great cooperation” from “surrounding countries” on the matter.

“Something good will happen,” he added.

Trump has publicly shared his ambition to turn Gaza into what he calls the “Riviera of the Middle East.” He claims that expelling native Palestinians is key to achieving that. In February, he said the US would “own” Gaza and rebuild it. He suggested that Jordan and Egypt take in displaced Palestinians, but both countries firmly rejected the idea.

Some Trump officials reportedly discussed offering financial incentives to ‘encourage’ Palestinians to leave. These could include housing and monthly stipends. But even with incentives, Palestinians are not expected to leave their land.

Their remarks came as Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz told a security briefing that the government wants to create a “humanitarian city” on top of the ruins of Rafah in southern Gaza to “concentrate the population”. “Our goal is to push them toward emigration,” he noted.

RHM/