Gaza’s largest hospital plunges into darkness

Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, announced that fuel reserves have run out and electricity has been completely cut.

He stated that critical departments are now facing collapse as the occupation tightens its siege and denies fuel deliveries to medical facilities.

“This fuel crisis continues relentlessly,” Abu Salmiya said.

“At any moment, the hospital can stop functioning.”

He added that Zionist forces allow only a trickle of fuel, an inhumane tactic designed to keep the health sector in permanent crisis. If this blockade persists, he warned, all units will inevitably shut down.

Abu Salmiya described the hospital’s conditions as catastrophic, with an influx of over 50 martyrs and more than 100 wounded every day while intensive care wards lack beds and equipment.

He emphasized that the staff has no means to manage the overwhelming emergency.

“The health situation across Gaza is collapsing,” he said.

