Trump issues 10% tariffs warning over BRICS policies

"Any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," the US leader warned on his Truth Social media platform.

In June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who also serves as Russia’s BRICS Sherpa, told the TASS Analytical Center in an interview that the developments at BRICS have not only caused dissatisfaction among the US leader but they also expose the problem of egotism, in the context of external policies, facing the West.

Brazil is hosting the 17th BRICS summit. The agenda includes healthcare, trade, investment, finance, and climate change issues, as well as AI management, and the strengthening of peace and security.

MNA/