Aug 30, 2025, 1:56 PM

Despite appeals court rejection:

Trump says all tariffs imposed by him remain in effect

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump vowed that tariffs will remain in place despite a federal appeals court ruling on Friday that rejected his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping trade tariffs.

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, calling a decision by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit partisan and incorrect.

The court affirmed a lower court ruling that found Trump’s executive orders exceeded presidential authority, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. 

It upheld a decision from the Court of International Trade that invalidated five executive orders establishing indefinite tariffs on virtually all imports from almost every nation.

Multiple states, including Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and New York challenged the tariffs alongside companies.

Trump characterized the ruling as potentially catastrophic for the nation, warning that the tariff removal would be "a total disaster for the Country" and make America "financially weak."

He said the US would no longer tolerate "enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs" from other countries that undermine domestic manufacturers and farmers.

Trump escalated his rhetoric by claiming the decision would "literally destroy the United States of America" if allowed to stand.

