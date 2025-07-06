BRICS strongly condemns Israeli-US aggression on Iran

In a statement issued by BRICS members at the 17th summit in Brazil's Rio on Sunday, "We condemn the military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, 2025 (23 Khordad 1404) which violate international law."

In their statement, the BRICS members also called for an "immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire" in Gaza.

Regarding the tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump's administration, the BRICS members said "We express our serious concern about unilateral tariffs and non-tariff measures that disrupt trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organization rules."

The BRICS Summit is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 6–7 July under the motto “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”.

Representatives of the association's countries will summarise the results of their work since the beginning of the year in three key areas: politics and security, economics and finance, as well as culture and humanitarian affairs.

The summit is being attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. China is represented by Premier Li Qiang, Russia by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and President Vladimir Putin would join the plenary session via videoconference.

MNA