EU commissioner warns high tariffs could ruin EU-US trade

He also emphasized that US President Donald Trump’s letter received in Brussels was met with "disappointment and regret."

He added that the European Union "intends to continue negotiations until the new deadline of August 1," TASS reported.

According to Sefcovic, talks with Washington on mutual tariff relief "are at an advanced stage and very close to a result." Should those efforts fail, the EU is preparing "a very measured and balanced response to the US tariffs."

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that 30% US tariffs on European exports would undermine key transatlantic supply chains.

