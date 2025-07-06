Yemen fires missile at Zionist regime yet another time

On Sunday morning, media reported that a missile was fired from Yemeni territory towards the occupied territories, following which sirens were sounded in various areas, including the central regions and the West Bank.

According to Al Jazeera, enemy Zionist's media reported that as a result of the missile launch from Yemen, the flights at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv were temporarily suspended.

Hebrew media also reported that a fire broke out around the town of Beit Shemesh, located near the occupied city of Quds as a result of the Yemeni missile attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed that its air defense systems intercepted the missile.

Also on Thursday, the Israeli army announced that a missile had been fired from Yemen towards the occupied territories and that the regime's radar systems had monitored it.

This incident follows the missile and drone attacks by Yemeni forces against Israeli targets, which have been launched since the beginning of the Gaza war with the aim of supporting the Palestinian people.

