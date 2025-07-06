Yemen targets Israeli airport with hypersonic missile again

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Sunday that "Based on its religious, moral and humanitarian duty to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni military missile unit carried out a successful military operation with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile that accurately targeted Al Lad airport [known as Ben Gurion Airport.]"

Yahya Saree added that "This operation was successful and caused flights to stop and millions of Zionists to flee to shelters."

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces also stated that "This operation successfully achieved its goals."

He further stressed that "our support operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops and its siege is completely lifted."

He continued to stress that "the Yemeni armed forces are ready and at the highest level of readiness to face any possible developments in the coming days."

MNA