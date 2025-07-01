Yemen, Gaza fire missiles towards 'Israel'

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah, media reported that a missile was fired from Yemen towards the occupied Palestinian territories on Tuesday.

Media said that after the Yemeni army's missile attack on the occupied territories, sirens went off in various areas.

The Israeli army confirmed the missile launch from Yemen.

Moreover, according to Al Jazeera, sirens were heard in Israeli settlements around Gaza after missile launch by the Palestinians on Tuesday.

Israeli Channel 12 TV reported that two rockets were fired from Gaza at Israeli settlements around Gaza.

The Israeli defense systems were activated to intercept them.

