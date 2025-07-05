  1. World
Texas flash flood death toll rises to 24

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The death toll from flash floods in south-central Texas rose to 24 on July 4, officials said, as the search for at least 20 girls missing from a summer camp continued.

“At this point we’re at about 24 fatalities,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told an evening press conference as rescue teams scrambled to locate stranded residents in the region north-west of San Antonio.

Some of the dead were children, Texas Lieutenant-Governor Dan Patrick said at a previous news conference, The Straits Times reported. 

The county sheriff said there were “kids that are still missing,” adding that between 23 and 25 people were unaccounted for.

Lt-Gov Patrick previously said “about 23” girls attending a summer camp in the flooded Kerr County were missing.

They were part of a group of around 750 children at Camp Mystic, a girls summer camp along the banks of the Guadalupe River which rose 8m in 45 minutes with heavy rainfall overnight.

