Deadly floods, record-breaking cold grip multiple US states

The Southern state of Kentucky has borne the brunt of the devastation, with 12 fatalities and widespread destruction following torrential rainfall that dumped over a month’s worth of precipitation in just 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reported.

"We just got hit by one of the most significant natural disasters we’ve seen in our lifetime," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Monday, cautioning that emergency crews are still working to reach stranded residents.

More than 1,000 rescues have been performed, including evacuations by boat and helicopter.

West Virginia also faces a crisis, with "significant levels of flooding" and several missing persons, according to Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Five flash flood emergencies were issued across Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee over the weekend, with Obion County, Tennessee declaring a state of emergency as floodwaters breached a levee, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The devastation comes as a brutal Arctic blast grips the Central US, bringing life-threatening cold to over 60 million Americans.

Wind chills as low as -60F (-15C) are expected in the Northern Plains, while temperatures in the Southern and South Central states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Tennessee will plummet by double digits.

