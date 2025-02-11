1 dead, 4 injured after jets collide at Scottsdale Airport

"According to initial reports, the Learjet’s left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision," the City of Scottsdale said in a statement, which also confirmed that the flight was inbound from Austin, Texas.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time on Runway 21, according to Scottsdale Airport, ABC News reported.

One person died upon impact, according to Folio, who gave an afternoon press briefing on the collision. Authorities were working into the evening to extricate the body.

Two individuals were in critical condition, and they were sent to local trauma centers, he said. Another person was sent to a local hospital, and a fourth refused treatment at the scene, he added.

Authorities have not yet identified any of the victims; however, a statement from Jet Pros, LLC, which operated the Gulfstream, clarified that there were no passengers aboard its parked jet at the time of the crash.

"There were no injuries on board the Gulfstream, but external damages were sustained to the aircraft," the statement said. "We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation."

