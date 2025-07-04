Concerns grow in Cyprus over Israeli settlers immigration

At a recent congress of AKEL, Cyprus’s second-largest party, Secretary General Stefanos Stefanou said the Israelis’ buying of land near critical infrastructure and sensitive areas poses a serious national threat.

He also warned of “ghettos” forming in Cyprus due to property sales to Israeli settlers, citing “Zionist schools and synagogues” as part of an expansion strategy.

“They are taking the country away from us,” he said, warning that the influx of Israeli buyers mirrors patterns seen in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Stephanou described the purchases as part of a “broad plan” that could lead to the establishment of settlements, religious institutions, and increased Israeli economic control.

He further criticized the Cypriot government for failing to address the issue and called for stricter regulations on foreign real estate transactions in the country.

Similarly, Cypriot analysts warned that continued real estate purchases by Israelis could pose a threat to Cyprus’s sovereignty in the future and lead to economic fallout.

However, Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik condemned the emergence of what he called “antisemitic rhetoric” in Cyprus’s public discourse.

In response, Stefanou defended his party’s stance, emphasizing that criticism of Israeli policies is not antisemitism.

“Israel tolerates no criticism and wants to control everything,” Stefanou said, noting that the usurping regime has labelled the UN chief antisemitic for slamming the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Official figures estimate that around 2,500 Israelis live permanently in Cyprus, but some experts believe the real number could be between 12,000 and 15,000 due to entry using European passports.

RHM/