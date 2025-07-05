Hamas gives positive response to US-mediated Gaza ceasefire

The response follows the unveiling of what US President Donald Trump labeled a "final proposal" for a 60-day ceasefire, an initiative reportedly rooted in the Witkoff Plan and coordinated with Qatar, Egypt, and the US administration, Reuters reported.

According to Israeli reports, the deal includes phased Israeli military withdrawals, the release of captives and bodies, and a framework for extended negotiations toward a permanent agreement.

While "Israel" has not pledged to end its war on Gaza, it has reportedly expressed conditional approval to resume dialogue beyond the initial truce period. Yet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained silent, even as pressure mounts from the international community over his government's ongoing destruction of Gaza's infrastructure and refusal to commit to a full ceasefire.

"We have handed the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, our response to the ceasefire proposal," a Hamas official told Reuters. "The Hamas response is positive and I think it should help and facilitate reaching a deal," added another official involved in the talks.

The proposed ceasefire would see a phased release of captives held by the resistance, beginning with 8 live captives on the first day and additional releases on days 50 and 60, alongside the return of 18 bodies. In exchange, "Israel" would begin withdrawing its forces from northern and southern Gaza under UN and Red Crescent oversight. Technical teams would work on boundary demarcations, while humanitarian aid would begin flowing immediately.

