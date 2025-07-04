Iran condemns Israeli regime’s continued war crimes in Gaza

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the escalation of genocide in occupied Palestine and the brutal massacre of hundreds of defenseless Palestinians by the Israeli regime over the past week in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

In reaction to the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli regime, Baqaei described the military’s persistent attacks on residential neighborhoods, refugee camps, shelters, and vital aid distribution centers as unprecedented war crimes.

Referring to the ongoing targeted attacks on refugee gathering centers and the savage bombing of the Mustafa Hafez school in Gaza, he said that the U.S., Germany, and other supporters of the occupying regime are responsible for the continuation of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the Israeli regime’s ongoing claims regarding the complete annexation of the West Bank, describing it as a dangerous indication of its expansionist ambitions.

He urged the international community, as well as Islamic countries, to take urgent and decisive action to support the oppressed Palestinian people and to resist the colonial agenda aimed at erasing Palestine’s deep-rooted historical identity.

Additionally, while commending the continuous efforts of Francesca Albanese, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights, in exposing the brutal crimes of the Israeli regime and advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people, Baqaei condemned the increasing pressure from the U.S. and other supporters of the Israeli regime to silence the rapporteur.

MNA/