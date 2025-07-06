Bundestag says US-backed Israeli attack on Iran illegitimate

While the German government's support for Washington and Tel Aviv's aggression continues, the German parliament announced in an expert report that the US and Israeli attacks on Iran were not legitimate.

In an official report, the German Bundestag’s Research Services has made it that the Israeli and US military attacks on Iran were illegitimate under international law and violate the UN Charter.

The 54-page report, which was prepared at the request of Ulrich Thoden, a member of the Left Party in the German parliament, has been obtained by the German news agency Deutsche Welle.

According to the report, most international law experts argue that the conditions necessary for the Zionist regime to invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows for self-defense in the event of an armed attack, had not been met in that case.

The German Bundestag further emphasized that in order to prove the legitimacy of its military action, Israel had to show that Iran was on the verge of building a nuclear weapon, had a definite intention to use it against Israel, and that the military operation “Rising Lion” was the only opportunity to stop such a threat. However, according to the report, none of these prerequisites had been met in a sufficient and documented manner.

The report states, “Producing sufficient fissile material in Iran’s nuclear program is merely a preliminary step. Israel would have to prove that Iran not only soon would build a nuclear weapon, but also intended to use it against Israel.”

The Bundestag's report also noted that even if some classified information has not yet been made public and will later provide a more complete image of the situation, it is currently Israel’s responsibility to provide a legal justification for its military action.

The report also said that the US participation in the attacks on Iran was also illegal.

