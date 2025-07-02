Chinese envoy demands immediate, lasting ceasefire in Gaza

At present, the Middle East is mired in serious turmoil. Just after reaching a fragile ceasefire with Iran, Israel launched an attack on southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties. Meanwhile, the suffering of the Palestinian people continues to intensify, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, according to Xinhua.

The continuation of the war in Gaza will only lead to more casualties, while the right way forward is the cessation of hostilities and negotiations toward a political solution.

"We urge Israel to immediately stop all military operations in Gaza. Countries with significant influence on the parties concerned should act in an impartial and responsible manner and take effective actions to promote a ceasefire," he told the Security Council.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has been extremely critical. "Israel must fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law as the occupying power by immediately lifting its blockade of Gaza, fully restoring humanitarian access, and supporting and cooperating with the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations in their work," said Fu.

Israel has continued to advance its settlement policy in the West Bank, resumed land registration in Area C under its control, demolished Palestinian homes, condoned settler violence, and expanded its military operations. Such actions violate international law and Security Council resolutions and erode the foundation of an independent Palestinian state. China calls on Israel to cease its attacks and settlement activities in the West Bank, curb settler violence, and lift restrictions on Palestinian banks, he said.

The Palestinian question lies at the heart of the Middle East issue. The implementation of the two-state solution is the only viable path to resolving the Palestinian question. The international community should strengthen unity and jointly provide support and guarantee to advance the political process of the two-state solution, and firmly oppose the forced transfer of Palestinians and the dangerous attempts to annex Gaza and the West Bank, he said.

China will continue to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts to put an end to the fighting in Gaza, ease the humanitarian catastrophe, implement the two-state solution, and work for a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, said Fu.

MNA