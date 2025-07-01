Trump announces meeting with Netanyahu on Monday

Trump stated, “Netanyahu is coming here, and we will talk about many things, including the incredible success we have achieved in Iran.”

His remarks follow recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, particularly the Fordow site.

However, US intelligence agencies have cast doubt on the effectiveness of the attacks, estimating they only delayed Iran’s nuclear program by a few months rather than destroying it entirely.

US media reports, citing intelligence sources, claim the strikes fell short of their intended impact.

Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed these assessments, insisting the operation was successful.

The meeting is the first following the US and Israeli aggression on Iranian soil.

MNA