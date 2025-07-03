Israelis dropped excess munitions from Iran strikes on Gaza

Citing sources from the Israeli air force, the Israeli newspaper Maariv said on Wednesday that the Israeli warplanes sent to carry out operations against Iran were not only equipped with air-to-air missiles but also with air-to-surface munitions.

After completing their missions, the report said, some pilots turned to the Gaza combat control room and suggested dropping the unused munitions to “assist” the occupation forces in the northern Gaza Strip and the southern Khan Yunis governorate.

It added that the pilots' suggestion was welcomed and “became routine,” with the Israel air force commander, Major General Tomer Bar, instructing the regime forces to expand the initiative to all the squadrons and make it a protocol.

Every day in the course of the Israeli assault against Iran between June 13 and 24, dozens of fighter jets, which were returning to the occupied lands, flew over Gaza and dropped hundreds of munitions there, according to the report.

“Instead of scrambling planes from the ground to carry out the strikes, planes that were already in the air carried out the missions," an Israeli air force official said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military admitted that during last month’s aggression against Iran, Gaza was hit with a wave of heavy airstrikes.

Palestinian health authorities also said more than 800 people were killed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza during the regime’s 12-day offensive against Iran.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing captives in Gaza, despite killing 57,012 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 134,592 others.

A new study has put the death toll from the Israeli attacks on Gaza at almost 100,000.

MNA/