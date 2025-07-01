Iran urges IPU to suspend Israel’s membership ASAP

In a letter to IPU President Tulia Ackson, Manoochehr Mottaki called on the global organization of national parliaments to condemn the Israeli regime’s war of aggression against Iran.

He said the IPU is expected to condemn the Israeli attacks unequivocally and firmly in accordance with the Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

The Iranian official also stressed the need for the IPU to immediately suspend the membership of the Israeli regime’s parliament (Knesset) due to the Zionist regime’s clear violation of the union’s rules and regulations and of the UN Charter.

Mottaki also urged that the issue of the Israeli and American aggression against Iran’s sovereignty as a member of the IPU should be put on the agenda of the next IPU Assembly.

He further requested that the IPU adopts punitive and restrictive measures against the Israeli regime and its sponsors and accomplices, above all the US, for the act of aggression against Iran.

The official then stressed the need for the IPU to recognize Iran’s inalienable right to self-defense against the brutal Israeli strike in compliance with the Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Mottaki finally warned that inaction and silence on the Israeli crimes would amount to the violation of the basic principles of justice, democracy, and international responsibility of the governments, lead to the normalization of violence and law-breaking, and pose a threat to the sovereignty and independence of the sovereign states and democratic entities in the world.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 930 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

